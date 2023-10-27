All Sections
Ukrainian President's Office welcomes election of new Speaker to US House of Representatives

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 27 October 2023, 18:20

Ihor Zhovkva, Ukrainian president's diplomatic adviser, believes that the election of Mike Johnson as the new speaker of the US House of Representatives will not hit US military aid to Ukraine.

Source: Ihor Zhovkva, diplomatic adviser to the Ukrainian president, in an interview with Reuters

Details: The official says the election of the House of Representatives speaker is a positive development, as it has put an end to the three-week political vacuum.

Zhovkva added that neither he nor Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had not seen any signs of resistance to funding Ukraine from any US party during their visit to Washington in September.

"I analysed the words of newly elected speaker Mr Johnson before he was elected or even after he was elected and I haven't heard that he himself or members of his party are deciding to cut military support to Ukraine," the official said.

Background: On 25 October, the US House of Representatives elected a new speaker, Mike Johnson, after several weeks of deliberation. He is a representative of the Republican majority and a supporter of former President Donald Trump.

The Republicans for Ukraine initiative gave Mike Johnson the lowest score in terms of support for Ukraine. He voted in favour of providing Ukraine only with a lend-lease, and consistently supported initiatives to cut aid to Kyiv.

Meanwhile, after being elected, Mike Johnson said he supported providing aid to Ukraine, but "with conditions".

The White House's budget request to Congress includes about US$61.4 billion for Ukraine, including US$46.1 billion in defence spending and US$11.8 billion in direct budget support. The Congress could not approve it until a speaker of the House of Representatives was appointed.

