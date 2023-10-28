16-tonne mine clearance vehicle developed in Kharkiv

A new Ukrainian-developed mine clearance machine will be used in Kharkiv Oblast. Its prototype has been tested for four months.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "This is the ninth mine clearance vehicle to operate in Kharkiv Oblast. But this is the first one from our Kharkiv production.

Here is more about the technical component: it uses such mechanisms that even if it hits an anti-tank mine and is damaged, it can be quickly repaired and any part can be replaced.

The prototype has been tested for four months. So this is a vehicle that has been tested in combat conditions and has disposed of more than 300 anti-personnel mines."

Details: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration clarified that the machine operates remotely, at a distance of 300 metres, so that there is no threat of human exposure to explosives.

The total weight of the vehicle is 16 tonnes, and its speed is 3-4 km/h.

In addition, it has four cameras which help control the vehicle. It is also capable of defusing 95% of all mines.

"Operator training will take several weeks. And we will immediately send the machine to one of the most contaminated areas," Syniehubov added.

Background: Ukraine is testing a domestic ST1 mine-clearing drone with a microcomputer on board that processes data and transmits it to bomb disposal experts in real time.

