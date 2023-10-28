All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


16-tonne mine clearance vehicle developed in Kharkiv

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 28 October 2023, 05:10
16-tonne mine clearance vehicle developed in Kharkiv
MINE-CLEARANCE VEHICLE. SCREENSHOT

A new Ukrainian-developed mine clearance machine will be used in Kharkiv Oblast. Its prototype has been tested for four months.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "This is the ninth mine clearance vehicle to operate in Kharkiv Oblast. But this is the first one from our Kharkiv production.

Advertisement:

Here is more about the technical component: it uses such mechanisms that even if it hits an anti-tank mine and is damaged, it can be quickly repaired and any part can be replaced.

The prototype has been tested for four months. So this is a vehicle that has been tested in combat conditions and has disposed of more than 300 anti-personnel mines."

Details: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration clarified that the machine operates remotely, at a distance of 300 metres, so that there is no threat of human exposure to explosives.

The total weight of the vehicle is 16 tonnes, and its speed is 3-4 km/h.

In addition, it has four cameras which help control the vehicle. It is also capable of defusing 95% of all mines.

"Operator training will take several weeks. And we will immediately send the machine to one of the most contaminated areas," Syniehubov added.

Background: Ukraine is testing a domestic ST1 mine-clearing drone with a microcomputer on board that processes data and transmits it to bomb disposal experts in real time.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv OblastKharkiv
Advertisement:

Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU

Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry reveals new details about recent death of aide of Commander-in-Chief

videoRussians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Mandatory evacuation of families with children announced in 10 settlements of Kharkiv Oblast
Russia attacks village in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring civilian
Russians carry out missile strike on fire station in Izium
RECENT NEWS
14:54
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
14:43
The Netherlands send five F-16s to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots
14:39
VIDEORussians target same spot in Kherson once again, destroy empty warehouses
14:10
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
13:26
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine
13:24
"His mother's screams could be heard half a mile away." Stories of people executed by Russian soldiers in Chernihiv Oblast
13:20
Ukrainian Health Ministry reveals how many medical facilities were damaged or destroyed by Russia
13:10
Germany provides Ukraine with 700,000 euros grants for restoration of internet in liberated territories
13:06
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit Brussels on 7-8 November
12:59
updatedRussians attack infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih
All News
Advertisement: