Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 29 October 2023, 01:10
Russians attempt to shoot down UAVs near occupied Yevpatoriia, Crimea
Assault drones were heard flying in the airspace over Russian-occupied Yevpatoriia in Crimea on the night of 29 October, with shots being fired at them.

Source: Krymskii veter (Crimean wind) Telegram channel with reference to local residents

Details: According to eyewitnesses, shots were periodically heard from the direction of Zaozerne, as attempts were made to shoot down the drones. Two explosions were heard in the area. 

Two explosions occurred in the village of Chornomorske in Yevpatoriia district.

Subjects: Crimeadrones
