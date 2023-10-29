Russians attempt to shoot down UAVs near occupied Yevpatoriia, Crimea

Assault drones were heard flying in the airspace over Russian-occupied Yevpatoriia in Crimea on the night of 29 October, with shots being fired at them.

Source: Krymskii veter (Crimean wind) Telegram channel with reference to local residents

Details: According to eyewitnesses, shots were periodically heard from the direction of Zaozerne, as attempts were made to shoot down the drones. Two explosions were heard in the area.

Advertisement:

Two explosions occurred in the village of Chornomorske in Yevpatoriia district.

👻 Drones spotted in Russian-occupied Yevpatoriahttps://t.co/UQLGBzPTgi pic.twitter.com/6MQfvgsfGm — Ukrainska Pravda in English (@pravda_eng) October 28, 2023

Support UP or become our patron!