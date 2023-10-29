Russians lose over 600 soldiers and 8 tanks within 24 hours
Sunday, 29 October 2023, 08:26
The Armed Forces of Ukraine killed 660 more Russian soldiers and destroyed several units of their military equipment in combat.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 29 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 299,080 (+660) military personnel
- 5,175 (+8) tanks
- 9,758 (+9) armoured combat vehicles
- 7,188 (+8) artillery systems
- 834 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 558 (+0) air defence systems
- 320 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 324 (+0) helicopters
- 5,399 (+0) tactical UAVs
- 1,544 (+3) cruise missiles
- 20 (+0) ships and boats
- 1 (+0) submarines
- 9,532 (+9) vehicles and tankers
- 1,012 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment
The information is being confirmed.
