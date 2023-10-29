All Sections
Russians lose over 600 soldiers and 8 tanks within 24 hours

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 29 October 2023, 08:26
Russians lose over 600 soldiers and 8 tanks within 24 hours
PHOTO: ELDAR SARAKHMAN, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

The Armed Forces of Ukraine killed 660 more Russian soldiers and destroyed several units of their military equipment in combat.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 29 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 299,080 (+660) military personnel
  • 5,175 (+8) tanks
  • 9,758 (+9) armoured combat vehicles
  • 7,188 (+8) artillery systems
  • 834 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 558 (+0) air defence systems
  • 320 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 324 (+0) helicopters
  • 5,399 (+0) tactical UAVs
  • 1,544 (+3) cruise missiles
  • 20 (+0) ships and boats
  • 1 (+0) submarines
  • 9,532 (+9) vehicles and tankers
  • 1,012 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment 

The information is being confirmed.

