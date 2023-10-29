Russians lose over 600 soldiers and 8 tanks within 24 hours

The Armed Forces of Ukraine killed 660 more Russian soldiers and destroyed several units of their military equipment in combat.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 29 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 299,080 (+660) military personnel

5,175 (+8) tanks

9,758 (+9) armoured combat vehicles

7,188 (+8) artillery systems

834 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

558 (+0) air defence systems

320 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

324 (+0) helicopters

5,399 (+0) tactical UAVs

1,544 (+3) cruise missiles

20 (+0) ships and boats

1 (+0) submarines

9,532 (+9) vehicles and tankers

1,012 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment

The information is being confirmed.

