Ukraine's Defence Forces receive over 200 domestically-made Heavy Shot UAVs

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 26 October 2023, 18:49
SCREENSHOT FROM VIDEO FROM FEDOROV’S TELEGRAM-CHANNEL

The Defence Forces of Ukraine have received over 200 combat UAVs Heavy Shot within the framework of the Army of Drones state program.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

Quote: "The birds (drones – ed.) will help the soldiers hold the defence and [launch their own] counter-attack[s]. The military will kill the infantry, and destroy military equipment, storages and control points of the Russians.

Details: Fedorov added that the Heavy Shot UAVs have the GPS navigation system, which is resistant to the means of radioelectronic warfare and automatically return to the base after striking the enemies.

The drones were completely developed and made in Ukraine thanks to the efforts of Gurzuf Defence company.

