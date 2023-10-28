Russian losses on Tavriia front increase again

Russian losses on the Tavriia front have begun to increase again. Ukrainian defenders killed 529 Russian soldiers on 28 October.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the Tavriia operational-strategic group, on Telegram

Quote: "The losses of the enemy began to increase again.

The enemy launched 4 airstrikes in total, carried out 47 combat clashes, and launched 1,014 artillery shells.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery units of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group completed 1,256 firing tasks over the past 24 hours. The total losses of the enemy amounted to 529 people. One occupier was taken captive."

Details: A total of 36 units of Russian military equipment were destroyed during the day. In particular, 7 tanks, 9 armoured fighting vehicles, 1 artillery system, 11 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1 unit of special equipment, a Russian Tor anti-aircraft missile system, and an ammunition storage point.

The offensive operation on the Melitopol front continues.

Background: Tarnavskyi said that Russian losses amounted to 1,051 people on 20 October; 496 – on 21 October; 406 – on 24 October; 409 – on 25 October, and 460 – on 26 October.

