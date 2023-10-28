All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian losses on Tavriia front increase again

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 28 October 2023, 21:49
Russian losses on Tavriia front increase again
UKRAINIAN SOLDIER. PHOTO: ELDAR SARAKHMAN, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

Russian losses on the Tavriia front have begun to increase again. Ukrainian defenders killed 529 Russian soldiers on 28 October.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the Tavriia operational-strategic group, on Telegram

Quote: "The losses of the enemy began to increase again.

Advertisement:

The enemy launched 4 airstrikes in total, carried out 47 combat clashes, and launched 1,014 artillery shells.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery units of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group completed 1,256 firing tasks over the past 24 hours. The total losses of the enemy amounted to 529 people. One occupier was taken captive."

Details: A total of 36 units of Russian military equipment were destroyed during the day. In particular, 7 tanks, 9 armoured fighting vehicles, 1 artillery system, 11 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1 unit of special equipment, a Russian Tor anti-aircraft missile system, and an ammunition storage point.

The offensive operation on the Melitopol front continues.

Background: Tarnavskyi said that Russian losses amounted to 1,051 people on 20 October; 496 – on 21 October; 406 – on 24 October; 409 – on 25 October, and 460 – on 26 October. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warArmed Forces
Advertisement:

Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU

Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry reveals new details about recent death of aide of Commander-in-Chief

videoRussians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

All News
war
Russian forces attempt to regain positions on 2 fronts – General Staff report
Turkish president compares people killed in Gaza with victims of Russia's war against Ukraine
Russia attacks Kherson, injuring a man
RECENT NEWS
14:54
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
14:43
The Netherlands send five F-16s to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots
14:39
VIDEORussians target same spot in Kherson once again, destroy empty warehouses
14:10
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
13:26
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine
13:24
"His mother's screams could be heard half a mile away." Stories of people executed by Russian soldiers in Chernihiv Oblast
13:20
Ukrainian Health Ministry reveals how many medical facilities were damaged or destroyed by Russia
13:10
Germany provides Ukraine with 700,000 euros grants for restoration of internet in liberated territories
13:06
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit Brussels on 7-8 November
12:59
updatedRussians attack infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih
All News
Advertisement: