Policemen come under fire in Donetsk Oblast: four injured

Four police officers have been injured in a Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on 28 October.

Source: Ukraine’s National Police

Details: Russian occupying forces struck the frontline town of Siversk in Donetsk Oblast with artillery on 28 October.

One of the projectiles exploded near the police crew. Four policemen from the investigation team were injured, and the police car was damaged.

The condition of the law enforcement officers is satisfactory; they are being treated on an outpatient basis.

The police and Ukraine's Security Service initiated proceedings under the article on violation of the laws and customs of war.

