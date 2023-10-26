Russians attack on 7 fronts, 78 combat clashes over past day – General Staff report

UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS. STOCK PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE ON FACEBOOK

Russian forces keep trying to advance in the east of Ukraine, with the most intense fighting on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia fronts; Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled dozens of their attacks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 26 October

Quote: "A total of 78 combat clashes took place during the day. The enemy launched 50 air strikes and carried out 49 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas."

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 Russian attacks near Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian Defence Forces are holding their ground and have repelled all Russian attacks near the settlements of Nadiia and Makiivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops repelled 10 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast). Ukrainian Defence Forces pursued their assault operations south of the city of Bakhmut (Donetsk Oblast), inflicting losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, the Russians have kept trying to encircle the city of Avdiivka and have actively used their aircraft, whereas Ukrainian soldiers have steadfastly held the defence, inflicting heavy losses on them. The Russian offensive near the settlements of Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke and Sieverne (Donetsk Oblast) was a failure, as the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled 15 attacks.

On the Marinka front, the Russians launched unsuccessful assault operations around the populated areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), with Ukrainian troops repelling more than 20 Russian attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia fronts, Ukrainian defenders repelled all Russian attacks near Vodiane, Novoukrainka and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Defence Forces are pursuing an offensive operation on the Melitopol front, inflicting losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces and exhausting the Russians along the entire line of contact.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian Defence Forces are leading their counter-battery operations, striking the Russian rear.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are maintaining their military presence in the border areas, undertaking sabotage activities to prevent Ukrainian troops from being deployed to vulnerable areas, and are increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Russia's Belgorod Oblast.

Ukraine's Air Force launched seven attacks on clusters of Russian military personnel over the past 24 hours.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery destroyed three ammunition storage points, six Russian artillery pieces and a radar station of a Russian air defence system.

