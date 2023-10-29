Ethnic conflict brewing in Russian army between Tuvans and ethnic Russians
Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces have reported on their National Resistance Center website that an ethnic conflict is brewing in the Russian army between Tuvans and ethnic Russians. [The Tuvans are a Turkic ethnic group indigenous to Siberia, Russia – ed.]
Source: National Resistance Center
Details: According to Ukrainian underground sources, Tuvan soldiers in the ranks of the Russian army are increasingly coming into conflict with the ethnic Russians.
Quote: "Often such disputes end with the use of cold weapons or firearms, with fatal consequences.
The reasons for the enmity are fairly commonplace – it is enmity on the basis of the traditional arrogance of [ethnic] Russians to the peoples they have enslaved, and the struggle for the distribution of military equipment."
More details: The National Resistance Center noted that interethnic conflicts tend to escalate particularly rapidly "following excessive alcohol consumption".
Support UP or become our patron!