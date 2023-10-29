Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces have reported on their National Resistance Center website that an ethnic conflict is brewing in the Russian army between Tuvans and ethnic Russians. [The Tuvans are a Turkic ethnic group indigenous to Siberia, Russia – ed.]

Source: National Resistance Center

Details: According to Ukrainian underground sources, Tuvan soldiers in the ranks of the Russian army are increasingly coming into conflict with the ethnic Russians.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Often such disputes end with the use of cold weapons or firearms, with fatal consequences.

The reasons for the enmity are fairly commonplace – it is enmity on the basis of the traditional arrogance of [ethnic] Russians to the peoples they have enslaved, and the struggle for the distribution of military equipment."

More details: The National Resistance Center noted that interethnic conflicts tend to escalate particularly rapidly "following excessive alcohol consumption".

Support UP or become our patron!