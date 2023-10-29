Russian forces shell Kherson, injuring civilians
Sunday, 29 October 2023, 17:45
Two civilians were injured in Russian artillery attacks on the southern city of Kherson on Sunday, 29 October.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Enemy forces deployed artillery to attack Kherson. Two civilians were injured.
A 43-year-old woman sustained a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to her limb. She was hospitalised and is in moderate condition.
A man was also injured. He suffered a blast injury."
