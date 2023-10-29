All Sections
Russian forces shell Kherson, injuring civilians

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 29 October 2023, 17:45
Russian forces shell Kherson, injuring civilians

Two civilians were injured in Russian artillery attacks on the southern city of Kherson on Sunday, 29 October.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Enemy forces deployed artillery to attack Kherson. Two civilians were injured.

A 43-year-old woman sustained a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to her limb. She was hospitalised and is in moderate condition.

A man was also injured. He suffered a blast injury."

