Russian forces shell Kherson, injuring civilians

Two civilians were injured in Russian artillery attacks on the southern city of Kherson on Sunday, 29 October.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Enemy forces deployed artillery to attack Kherson. Two civilians were injured.

A 43-year-old woman sustained a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to her limb. She was hospitalised and is in moderate condition.

A man was also injured. He suffered a blast injury."

