Ukrainian defenders repel Russian attacks on 5 fronts, 35 combat clashes occur – General Staff report

Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled Russian attacks on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia fronts and struck at the areas where Russian military personnel and their equipment were concentrated.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 3 October

Quote from the General Staff: "Over the last day, 35 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched eight missile strikes and 47 air strikes and fired 27 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at both the positions of our troops and civilian facilities in our state."

Details: On the Lyman front, Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled Russian attacks near Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians attempted to regain their lost ground in the area of Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, but to no avail.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, the Russians sought to regain their lost ground near Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, but to no avail. Furthermore, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled Russian attacks east of Stepove in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians launched 10 unsuccessful attacks in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks near Staromaiorske and Rivnopil in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians attempted to regain their lost ground in the area west of Verbove and south-east of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, but to no avail.

The Ukrainian Defence Forces pursue an offensive operation on the Melitopol and Bakhmut fronts, inflicting losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces, further consolidating their positions and exhausting the Russians.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Defence Forces engaged in counter-battery combat, destroyed storage points and successfully struck the Russian rear.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, no significant change in the operational situation was recorded.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities to prevent Ukrainian troops from moving to vulnerable areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in its Belgorod Oblast.

The Russians did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Air Force aircraft carried out 11 attacks on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, and another attack on a Russian anti-aircraft missile system.

Ukrainian Rocket Forces units destroyed a cluster of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, a command post, two electronic warfare stations and four artillery pieces belonging to the Russians.

