Russians attack Kherson and oblast, causing injuries; search for people trapped under rubble ongoing

Iryna Balachuk, Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 3 October 2023, 14:50
Russians attack Kherson and oblast, causing injuries; search for people trapped under rubble ongoing
Consequences of the morning shelling of Kherson. Screenshot: video from Prokudin's Telegram

The Russians attacked the city of Kherson on 3 October, damaging houses and possibly injuring a resident.

Source: Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram; Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram.

Quote from Mrochko: "Russian occupation troops struck the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank at around noon. Houses were damaged. A person was probably injured as a result of the recent enemy shelling of the suburbs of Kherson."

Details: Mrochko said that information about the casualties is being established.

Before that, Prokudin warned the residents of Kherson that the activity of Russian aircraft and probable launches of missiles and guided aerial bombs had been observed in the airspace of Kherson Oblast.

Background: The Russians attacked Kherson on the morning of 3 October. Residential areas in the city centre of Kherson came under fire at around 06:00; the Russians damaged Kherson residents' homes, cars and retail shops, but there were no casualties, Prokudin said.

Update: Prokudin reported that the Russians also launched an airstrike on Antonivka. Early reports indicate that three local residents were injured. There may be people under the rubble of buildings. Further information is being established.

