All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Kherson and oblast, causing injuries; search for people trapped under rubble ongoing

Iryna Balachuk, Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 3 October 2023, 14:50
Russians attack Kherson and oblast, causing injuries; search for people trapped under rubble ongoing
Consequences of the morning shelling of Kherson. Screenshot: video from Prokudin's Telegram

The Russians attacked the city of Kherson on 3 October, damaging houses and possibly injuring a resident.

Source: Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram; Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram.

Quote from Mrochko: "Russian occupation troops struck the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank at around noon. Houses were damaged. A person was probably injured as a result of the recent enemy shelling of the suburbs of Kherson."

Advertisement:

Details: Mrochko said that information about the casualties is being established.

Before that, Prokudin warned the residents of Kherson that the activity of Russian aircraft and probable launches of missiles and guided aerial bombs had been observed in the airspace of Kherson Oblast.

Background: The Russians attacked Kherson on the morning of 3 October. Residential areas in the city centre of Kherson came under fire at around 06:00; the Russians damaged Kherson residents' homes, cars and retail shops, but there were no casualties, Prokudin said.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Update: Prokudin reported that the Russians also launched an airstrike on Antonivka. Early reports indicate that three local residents were injured. There may be people under the rubble of buildings. Further information is being established.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven

Ukrainian Navy confirms damage to Russian vessel Pavel Derzhavin

Israel attacks elite Hamas unit in Gaza, killing top-ranking officer

Ukraine receives US$500 million worth of support at Ramstein-format meeting

Zelenskyy plans to visit Israel

Rescue workers complete rubble removal of school in Nikopol: 4 people killed

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:48
We'll be facing another battle for electricity – Chief of Ukrainian intelligence
11:46
US urges Zelensky to focus on fighting corruption
11:45
Blinken arrives in Israel
11:44
Russians attack children's hospital in Kherson in morning
11:30
PHOTOZelenskyy states Ukrainian defenders hold positions in Avdiivka
11:28
VIDEORussian sabotage and reconnaissance group defeated in Sumy Oblast
11:23
EXPLAINERWhy international problems Ukraine faced are not coincidence
11:12
Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven
11:09
US sees no signs of Russian involvement in Hamas attack on Israel – White House
11:00
videoUkraine's National Guard hit Russian communication tower with drone
All News
Advertisement: