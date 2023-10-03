All Sections
Air Force commander posts footage of night hunt for Shahed drones in two oblasts

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 3 October 2023, 15:00
screenshot

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Air Force of Ukraine, has thanked the air defence units for their effective work in repelling the Russian attack on 3 October.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Quote: "[You] did a great job in Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv oblasts today!

The 138th Dnipro Anti-aircraft Missile Brigade, the 301st Nikopol Anti-aircraft Missile Regiment of the Air Force of the Skhid (‘East’) Air Command, the 160th Odesa Anti-aircraft Missile Brigade of the Pivden (‘South’) Air Command, fighter aircraft of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the defence forces of Ukraine destroyed 30 out of the 32 launched air targets.

Thanks for the work! Together to victory!"

Details: The video shows the combat operation of anti-aircraft missile systems and a mobile fire group.

Background: The Russians launched the Shaheds from Cape Chauda and the Iskander-K missile from around the city of Dzhankoi, both located in Russian-occupied Crimea, on the night of 3 October.

The Air Force shot down a cruise missile and 29 Russian drones.

