Russians drop bomb on Illinivka and launch tank attack Avdiivka, injuring civilians

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 3 October 2023, 17:56
AFTERMATH OF THE ATTACK ON AVDIIVKA. PHOTO: PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

Russian occupiers have dropped a guided aerial bomb on the settlement of Illinivka and launched a tank attack on Avdiivka (both in Donetsk Oblast), injuring four civilians.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: According to the investigation, on the morning of 3 October, the Russian army launched a tank attack on Avdiivka. A projectile struck a house, wounding a 63-year-old local who was in the yard at the time of the attack. He suffered a blast injury, a shrapnel wound and a leg fracture.

The Russians also struck the settlement of Illinivka in the Kramatorsk district, likely using a KAB-500 aerial bomb. Two women aged 29 and 47 and a 43-year-old man were injured in the attack. They were diagnosed with blast injuries and bruises. They were outside at the time of the attack.

In addition, houses, apartment blocks, an outbuilding, a retail facility, cars, a truck and buses were damaged by fire and the blast wave.

Subjects: Donetsk region
