All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian morning attack on Kherson kills man and woman

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 5 October 2023, 10:39
Russian morning attack on Kherson kills man and woman
photo: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Two civilians were killed in a Russian attack on Kherson on 5 October. The Russians struck the city from the occupied territory of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram; Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office  

Quote from Mrochko: "Two people, a man and a woman aged approximately 50–55 years, were killed as a result of the morning attack by the Russian occupiers on residential areas in the centre of Kherson."

Advertisement:

Details: The prosecutor's office reports that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation once again launched an artillery strike on the centre of Kherson at around 09:30 on 5 October. Residential buildings, as well as non-residential premises, came under targeted fire.

Two civilians, a man and a woman, who were on the street, were killed in the Russian shelling. The information on the injured and wounded is being clarified.

Два человека погибли при обстреле Херсона 5 утром октября
Two civilians were killed in a Russian attack on Kherson on 5 October
Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) under the procedural leadership of the Kherson District Prosecutor's Office. 

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background: On the morning of 5 October, explosions rocked coastal districts of Kherson due to the shelling from the occupied eastern bank of Kherson Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Kadyrov had kidney problems, but he recovered – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven

Ukrainian Navy confirms damage to Russian vessel Pavel Derzhavin

Israel attacks elite Hamas unit in Gaza, killing top-ranking officer

Ukraine receives US$500 million worth of support at Ramstein-format meeting

Zelenskyy plans to visit Israel

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:36
opinionA Big American Political Storm is Brewing for Ukraine
12:10
Kadyrov had kidney problems, but he recovered – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
11:48
We'll be facing another battle for electricity – Chief of Ukrainian intelligence
11:46
US urges Zelensky to focus on fighting corruption
11:45
Blinken arrives in Israel
11:44
Russians attack children's hospital in Kherson in morning
11:30
PHOTOZelenskyy states Ukrainian defenders hold positions in Avdiivka
11:28
VIDEORussian sabotage and reconnaissance group defeated in Sumy Oblast
11:23
EXPLAINERWhy international problems Ukraine faced are not coincidence
11:12
Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven
All News
Advertisement: