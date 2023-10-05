Russian morning attack on Kherson kills man and woman

Two civilians were killed in a Russian attack on Kherson on 5 October. The Russians struck the city from the occupied territory of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram; Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote from Mrochko: "Two people, a man and a woman aged approximately 50–55 years, were killed as a result of the morning attack by the Russian occupiers on residential areas in the centre of Kherson."

Details: The prosecutor's office reports that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation once again launched an artillery strike on the centre of Kherson at around 09:30 on 5 October. Residential buildings, as well as non-residential premises, came under targeted fire.

Two civilians, a man and a woman, who were on the street, were killed in the Russian shelling. The information on the injured and wounded is being clarified.

Two civilians were killed in a Russian attack on Kherson on 5 October Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) under the procedural leadership of the Kherson District Prosecutor's Office.

Background: On the morning of 5 October, explosions rocked coastal districts of Kherson due to the shelling from the occupied eastern bank of Kherson Oblast.

