Explosion at gunpowder factory in Russia
Saturday, 11 November 2023, 00:30
A huge fire broke out around midnight at the Kotovsk gunpowder plant in the city of Tambov, Russia.
Source: Telegram channel Mash
Details: Local residents reported hearing an explosion before the fire broke out.
According to Russian media, the fire was apparently extinguished in an hour and a half. It covered an area of 300 sq. m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. There are no casualties.
Background: On Friday evening, explosions were reported in Russia's Kolomna city, and a drone was allegedly shot down.
