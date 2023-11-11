All Sections
Explosion at gunpowder factory in Russia

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 11 November 2023, 00:30
EXPLOSION AT THE KOTOVSK GUNPOWDER PLANT IN TAMBOV. PHOTO: MASH

A huge fire broke out around midnight at the Kotovsk gunpowder plant in the city of Tambov, Russia.

Source: Telegram channel Mash

Details: Local residents reported hearing an explosion before the fire broke out.

According to Russian media, the fire was apparently extinguished in an hour and a half. It covered an area of 300 sq. m. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There are no casualties.

Background: On Friday evening, explosions were reported in Russia's Kolomna city, and a drone was allegedly shot down.

Subjects: Russia
