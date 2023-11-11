All Sections
Russians launch new group of attack drones

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 11 November 2023, 01:56
Russians launch new group of attack drones
STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Russian military launched a group of attack drones on the night of 10-11 November.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Details: The drones were moving from Dnipropetrovsk Oblast towards the north.

An air-raid warning was issued in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts due to the drone attack.

At 02:05, an air-raid warning was extended to Poltava Oblast.

The all-clear was given in all oblasts except Zaporizhzhia region at around 03:00.

Background: An air-raid warning was issued in several oblasts on the night of 10-11 November due to the launch of Russian missiles.

The Ukrainian Air Force warned the public about a drone threat in several oblasts of Ukraine, including Kyiv, on the evening of 10 November.

