Man who adjusted Russian missile at Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration sentenced to life imprisonment

The person who fed Russian troops with information to guide a missile at the building of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration in March 2022 has been sentenced to life imprisonment with confiscation of his property.

Source: press service of the Prosecutor General's Office; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Syniehubov said that the case concerned the attack on the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration on 1 March 2022, which killed 31 people and almost completely destroyed the administration building.

Prosecutors proved in court that from February to April 2022, the man collected information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine and infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv through personal observation, interviews with local residents and data recording.

The Kharkiv resident transmitted intelligence data via a social network banned in Ukraine to two women working for Russian secret services. One of them now lives in Moscow. She was in the occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast in 2014, where she served as a nurse in the ranks of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic [self-proclaimed and non-recognised formation in Donetsk Oblast – ed.]. The other woman lives in St Petersburg, chairing pro-Russian organisation Save Donbas.

The man sent the coordinates of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration to his handler in Moscow on 28 February 2022. In addition, he provided data for strikes on the headquarters of the XADO company, as well as a number of addresses in the city that were later bombarded by the Russians.

In his posts on social media, the Kharkiv resident denied Russia's aggression against Ukraine and approved of the actions of the aggressor state's military. In particular, he posted a pro-Russian propaganda article stating that "American scientists are testing dangerous biological drugs on patients in Merefa (Kharkiv Oblast – ed.)".

During the search of his apartment, the police found computer equipment with evidence, as well as a Fort-202 carbine, pistol ammunition, and a grenade case, which he had illegally purchased and stored at his home.

Photo: Prosecutor General's Office

He was found guilty of high treason, dissemination of materials justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine, illegal processing of firearms, and illegal handling of weapons (Article 111(2), Article 436-2(2), Article 263-1(1), Article 263-1(1) of the Criminal Code).

He was sentenced to life imprisonment with confiscation of property. The term for appealing the decision is ongoing.

