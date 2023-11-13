Russian forces attack Kharkiv on Sunday: S-300 missile hits close to two entertainment venues

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on 12 November 2023. PHOTO: PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

Russian troops targeted the city of Kharkiv with an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system on the evening of 12 November, almost hitting entertainment venues but causing no casualties.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote from Syniehubov: "The enemy launched a missile attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv around 19:23 yesterday evening; early reports indicate that the Russians used an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system. The missile hit the ground near one of the entertainment venues. A wooden gate was damaged. There is also minor damage to another entertainment venue. There were no casualties.''

Advertisement:

Details: The prosecutor's office found that the Russian forces launched a missile attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv at around 19:30 on 12 November. The missile hit a civilian facility – one of the entertainment venues.

The roofs and frames of the buildings were damaged.

Law enforcement officers found the wreckage of a S-300 missile at the site.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on 12 November 2023 PHOTO: PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated under the procedural supervision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office in the City of Kharkiv over a violation of the laws and customs of war (Art. 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Background: Explosions were heard in Kharkiv during the evening of 12 November. It was reported that the Russians had struck civilian infrastructure facilities in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Support UP or become our patron!