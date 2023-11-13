All Sections
Russian forces attack Kharkiv on Sunday: S-300 missile hits close to two entertainment venues

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 13 November 2023, 08:59
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on 12 November 2023. PHOTO: PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

Russian troops targeted the city of Kharkiv with an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system on the evening of 12 November, almost hitting entertainment venues but causing no casualties.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote from Syniehubov: "The enemy launched a missile attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv around 19:23 yesterday evening; early reports indicate that the Russians used an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system. The missile hit the ground near one of the entertainment venues. A wooden gate was damaged. There is also minor damage to another entertainment venue. There were no casualties.''

Details: The prosecutor's office found that the Russian forces launched a missile attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv at around 19:30 on 12 November. The missile hit a civilian facility – one of the entertainment venues.

The roofs and frames of the buildings were damaged.

Law enforcement officers found the wreckage of a S-300 missile at the site.

Наслідки удару по Харкову 12.11.2023
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on 12 November 2023
PHOTO: PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated under the procedural supervision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office in the City of Kharkiv over a violation of the laws and customs of war (Art. 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Background: Explosions were heard in Kharkiv during the evening of 12 November. It was reported that the Russians had struck civilian infrastructure facilities in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Kharkiv
