Explosions rock Kharkiv, damage infrastructure

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 12 November 2023, 20:47
Kharkiv. Stock photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Explosions were heard during an air-raid warning in the city of Kharkiv on 12 November in the evening. The Russians launched an attack on civil infrastructure in the Shevchenkivskyi district. 

Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster; Ukraine's Air Force; alerts.in.ua website; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The air-raid warning was issued in Kharkiv Oblast at 19:21.

The Air Force has warned the public about the threat of use of ballistic armament in the oblast.

Later, Suspilne reported explosions in the city.

Oleh Syniehubov stated that the Russians were launching their attacks.

Quote: "The occupiers are launching attacks! Attention, residents of Kharkiv Oblast and the city of Kharkiv: remain in shelters."

Updated: Later, Syniehubov reported that the Russians struck the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. 

"Civilian infrastructure was damaged. Preliminary there have been no victims. Rescue services are working on the site of the strike,"  he wrote. 

Subjects: Kharkivexplosionwar
