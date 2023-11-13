All Sections
Training centre where Ukrainians to be trained on F-16s opens in Romania

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 13 November 2023, 15:12
Training centre where Ukrainians to be trained on F-16s opens in Romania

The European F-16 Training Center (EFTC), where Ukrainian pilots will be trained, has opened at Feteşti Air Base in Romania.

Source: European Pravda, citing Ministry of National Defence of Romania

Angel Tîlvăr, the Minister of Defence of Romania, and Kajsa Ollongren, the Minister of Defence of the Netherlands, opened a centre at the 86th Air Base named after Lieutenant Aviator Gheorghe Mociorniță.

The centre will become an international hub for the training of F-16 pilots and will contribute to increased interoperability between allies. It will train Romanian pilots, as well as pilots from allied and partner states, including Ukraine.

The cooperation agreement foresaw that the Romanian Ministry of Defence would provide an air base for the exercises, the Netherlands would provide F-16 aircraft, and Lockheed Martin would provide instructors and maintenance.

It is expected that the training of Ukrainian pilots at the training centre in Feteşti will last about half a year.

Background: 

  • The Dutch Ministry of Defence said five Dutch F-16 fighter jets landed at the European F-16 Training Centre (EFTC) in Romania.A total of 18 fighter jets that the Netherlands pledged to provide for the training of Ukrainian pilots will be sent to Romania before the New Year.
  • The United States confirmed the start of flight training for Ukrainians on the F-16 fighter jets at the end of October.

