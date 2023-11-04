All Sections
Russia conducts unsuccessful tests of nuclear weapons carriers

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 4 November 2023, 10:57
Russia conducts unsuccessful tests of nuclear weapons carriers
Photo: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence's Telegram cannal

Ukrainian intelligence reported that Russia conducted unsuccessful tests of nuclear weapons carriers, Yars and Bulava missiles, in late October and early November.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Quote: "On 1 November 2023, the aggressor state Russia conducted unsuccessful tests of the RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile, which is the main ground-based component of the strategic nuclear forces of the Russian Federation.

The Yars missile was launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome (Arkhangelsk Oblast) at the target at the Kura Missile Test Range (Kamchatka) by a combat crew of the 33rd Guards Rocket Army of the Strategic Rocket Forces of the Russian Armed Forces.

According to Ukrainian Defence Intelligence, the Yars missile lost its course as it did during the previous command and staff exercises of the strategic nuclear forces of the aggressor state of Russia on 25 October 2023.

Just as unsuccessfully, on 25 October 2023, the test launch of the RSM-56 Bulava ballistic missile from the Borei-class submarine ended, again showing its unreliability." 

Details: Defence Intelligence claims that Moscow also has serious problems with the RS-28 Sarmat mine-based heavy intercontinental ballistic missile. This is one of the key projects in the process of modernising Russia’s strategic nuclear forces, as declared by the aggressor. 

The Sarmat missile has been under development in Russia since 2009. According to Moscow's initial plans, it was supposed to be put into service five years ago, in 2018, but the date was constantly postponed. In the end, the Sarmat was put into service only in September 2023, after the first and only full-fledged test conducted in April this year.

Quote from Defence Intelligence: "In comparison with the Rs-20 Voievoda intercontinental ballistic missile manufactured in Ukraine, the Sarmat missile created to replace it lacks any advantages in the design, warhead or methods of overcoming missile defence. In fact, the Sarmat is an incomplete, imperfect and raw missile." 

More details: Defence Intelligence also reports that Russia's planned delivery of new Tu-160M2 strategic bombers for 2023 has been postponed to a later date, as the Russians have not been able to resume production of a new version of the NK-32 engines.

"All these problems of the strategic nuclear forces of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation are a direct consequence of the sanctions policy of the civilised world against Moscow for its unleashed war against Ukraine, as well as the inability of the scientific, technical and industrial bases of terrorist Russia to produce the necessary components to replace imported ones," the Intelligence Service said.

Subjects: Russianuclear weaponsdefence intelligence
