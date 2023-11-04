All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Time for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia isn't yet ripe – Italian Defence Minister

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 4 November 2023, 11:40
Time for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia isn't yet ripe – Italian Defence Minister
Guido Crosetto.Photo: Getty Images

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto believes the time for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia isn’t yet ripe.

Source: Crosetto in an interview with Quotidiano Nazionale, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Crosetto acknowledged that attention towards Russia's war against Ukraine has now waned, albeit not at a political level, only at media level.

Advertisement:

The Italian minister added that support for Kyiv from the West and the EU has not altered.

"Ukraine is fighting to defend its sovereignty and to uphold international law... It is obvious that lasting peace can't be founded on military action alone. A political 'truce' is necessary. The time for this is not yet ripe, but hope springs eternal," said Crosetto.

Background: Earlier, NBC News reported that officials from the US and the EU had begun discussing with Ukraine the possibility of holding peace talks with Russia.

In September, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Ukraine could not hold peace talks with Putin because he could not be trusted.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ItalynegotiationsRussia
Advertisement:

EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

All News
Italy
Reducing support for Ukraine will be a mistake, we cannot allow this – Italian PM
Bus accident in Italy: Foreign Ministry confirms death of 9 Ukrainians
Foreign Ministry clarifies that 4 Ukrainians died in Venice, 4 more injured
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: