Time for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia isn't yet ripe – Italian Defence Minister

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto believes the time for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia isn’t yet ripe.

Source: Crosetto in an interview with Quotidiano Nazionale, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Crosetto acknowledged that attention towards Russia's war against Ukraine has now waned, albeit not at a political level, only at media level.

The Italian minister added that support for Kyiv from the West and the EU has not altered.

"Ukraine is fighting to defend its sovereignty and to uphold international law... It is obvious that lasting peace can't be founded on military action alone. A political 'truce' is necessary. The time for this is not yet ripe, but hope springs eternal," said Crosetto.

Background: Earlier, NBC News reported that officials from the US and the EU had begun discussing with Ukraine the possibility of holding peace talks with Russia.

In September, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Ukraine could not hold peace talks with Putin because he could not be trusted.

