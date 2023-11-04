Ukraine's Defence Minister asks US for more ammunition for Ukrainian forces

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has stressed Ukraine’s need for more ammunition in a recent conversation with US Secretary of Defense General Lloyd Austin.

Quote from Umierov: "I am grateful to the US and Secretary Austin for the new military aid package for Ukraine. We discussed the latest changes on the front and the training of future Defence Forces.

I stressed Ukraine’s current needs: more ammunition for our troops."

Details: In his weekly conversation with Austin, Umierov also thanked the US for its continuous and unwavering support.

