Ukraine's Defence Minister asks US for more ammunition for Ukrainian forces

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 4 November 2023, 14:01
Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has stressed Ukraine’s need for more ammunition in a recent conversation with US Secretary of Defense General Lloyd Austin.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote from Umierov: "I am grateful to the US and Secretary Austin for the new military aid package for Ukraine. We discussed the latest changes on the front and the training of future Defence Forces.

I stressed Ukraine’s current needs: more ammunition for our troops."

Details: In his weekly conversation with Austin, Umierov also thanked the US for its continuous and unwavering support.

