Ukraine's Defence Minister and commander of Defence Forces discuss readiness to repel Russian forces from northern Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 29 October 2023, 17:24
Ukraine's Defence Minister and commander of Defence Forces discuss readiness to repel Russian forces from northern Ukraine
Rustem Umierov and Serhii Naiev. Photo: Rustem Umierov's Facebook page

Rustem Umierov, Defence Minister of Ukraine, discussed the readiness to repel and resist the attacks of enemies in the northern direction during his meeting with Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, Commander of Operational Command Pivnich (North).

Source: Umierov on Facebook

Quote:  "I met with the commander of the Operational Command Pivnich, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev.

We discussed the defence capability of Ukraine in the northern direction and along the borders, readiness to fight back and resist enemy attacks. I also heard his report on the issue of countermeasures from the Russian Shahed in this direction.

Together, we do everything necessary to improve the effectiveness of our protection."

Subjects: Rustem UmierovArmed Forces
