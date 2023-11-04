All Sections
Zelenskyy: Our policies bring us closer to moment when Ukrainian flag will be raised in Brussels

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 4 November 2023, 17:58
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine needs to get used to the fact that the country’s policies are bringing it closer to the moment when the Ukrainian flag will be hoisted alongside the flags of other EU member states in Brussels.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address on 4 November 

Quote: "Ukraine has walked a very long path – from a point where many didn't believe in the possibility of our alignment with the European Union during a full-scale war, to achieving the status of a candidate country at record speed and fulfilling the necessary prerequisites for opening negotiations.

This is proof, time and time again, that Ukraine can accomplish significant achievements when we work in a united and confident manner, in the interests of our independence and of all Ukrainians…

All of us in Ukraine now need to get used to the fact that our domestic policy is a policy of European integration, and that is what is bringing us closer to the moment when the Ukrainian flag will be flying in Brussels alongside the flags of all the other EU member states."

Details: Zelenskyy added that his team is doing everything possible to be ready for full accession to the European Union and to adapt all institutions and standards to European rules.

Subjects: ZelenskyyEUEuropean integration
