Zelenskyy: No one in EU and US puts pressure on Ukraine regarding negotiations with Russia

European PravdaSaturday, 4 November 2023, 17:12

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that no one is pressuring him to force Kyiv to negotiate with Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Today, none of the leaders of the European Union and the United States puts any pressure on me [to negotiate with Russia – ed.]," Zelenskyy said.

According to the head of state, everyone knows his attitude towards the issue of negotiations with Moscow, which coincides with the attitude of Ukrainian society.

"For us to sit down and talk with Russia, to talk and give them something – this will not happen," Zelenskyy concluded.

Earlier, NBC News reported that officials from the US and the EU started discussing with Ukraine the possibility of holding peace talks with Russia.

The channel reports that in particular, they had discussed what Ukraine might have to give up in order to reach agreements.

According to the channel's sources, these discussions are a reflection of the situation at the front and the political situation in Europe and the United States.

The discussions began due to concern among American and European officials that the war has reached a stalemate and their capability of continuing to provide aid to Ukraine.

In September, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kyiv could not conduct peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin because he could not be trusted.

Kuleba also stated that the war started by Russia could not be stopped by sitting down at the negotiating table.

