Russians hit infrastructure object in Odesa Oblast, there are wounded

The Russians have hit an infrastructure object in Odesa Oblast, while a Russian missile has been destroyed over the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Defence Forces of Southern Ukraine

Quote: "(The enemy) directed an anti-radar missile Kh-31P on Odesa and a guided Kh-59 on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast from tactical aircraft from the waters of the Black Sea, in the middle of the day.

Advertisement:

In Odesa, the enemy's priorities are focused on countering civilian travel on water. An infrastructure object was hit, and its administrative buildings damaged. Three employees were injured.

The blast wave also caused damage to surrounding houses.

The rocket was destroyed by air defence forces over the Kryvyi Rih district. No one was injured."

Support UP or become our patron!