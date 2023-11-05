All Sections
Zelenskyy: If Russia kills us all, it will attack NATO countries

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 5 November 2023, 16:51
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns Western countries that a dangerous "alternative" to the continuation of Ukraine's support could be a Russian attack on one of the NATO countries.

Source: Zelenskyy, in an interview with the Meet the Press programme on the NBC TV channel

Quote: "If Russia will kill all of us, they will attack NATO countries, and you will send your sons and daughters. And it will be — I’m sorry, but the price will be higher."

Details: As Zelenskyy said, it is important that Ukraine's allies continue to provide support as Kyiv defends shared values, such as democracy.

Zelenskyy also called for more air defence systems from the US once again, noting that Ukraine especially needs drones that can attack and gather intelligence. As he said, Ukraine has started to produce some drones but needs more. Without such help, it will be difficult for Ukrainians to "take a step forward," the president said.

Quote: "We need to save our country. That’s why one of the ways is to co-produce air defense. 

But during this time, during our co-production, our message to the world, to the United States, to Europe, to Asia: to give us some air defense systems, just to use them, just to rent them, rent for this period, especially winter. Winter [is a] very challenging period."

