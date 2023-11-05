All Sections
Zelenskyy's visit to Israel frozen because of leak to media

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 5 November 2023, 12:16
Zelenskyy's visit to Israel frozen because of leak to media
Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was going to visit Israel next week, but the trip was delayed due to a news leak by an Israeli news outlet.

Source: The Times of Israel with reference to an anonymous Ukrainian diplomat

Details: The source said that Zelenskyy wanted the trip to be publicly known when he set foot on Israeli soil.

He added that the Ukrainian president is now supposedly very disappointed.

Background: In October, the same outlet wrote that Israel had refused a request from the President's Office to allow Zelenskyy to pay an official visit to the country after an attack by the Islamist group Hamas.

The other day, Israeli media reported that preparations for Zelenskyy's visit to Israel were "in full swing".

