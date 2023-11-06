Art museum damaged in Odesa

An art museum buiding in Odesa has been damaged due to a Russian attack on 5 November.

Source: Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov; Suspilne

Quote from Trukhanov: "A more precise attack and we could have lost many of our specimens, exhibits which are very famous throughout the world. Fortunately, this did not happen.

In the morning, our district administration will be working to prepare documents to help all those affected here.

The roof of a residential building has been damaged, we will examine and repair it as winter is coming.

Now the situation is not easy, because the water supply is damaged, and the pressure is quite high.

The situation is under control, but we will need such a very thorough examination to be sure that everything is fine."

Updated at 2.21: Later, Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast State Administration, wrote on his Telegram channel that Odesa National Art Museum turns 124 years old on 6 November.

Quote from Kiper: "It was on the night of 5-6 November when Russians ‘congratulated’ our architectural monument with a missile that hit nearby.

The walls of the building were damaged, some windows and glass were broken. Work is being carried out to examine and record the damage to another facility at this UNESCO World Heritage site.

