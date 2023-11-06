All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Art museum damaged in Odesa

Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 6 November 2023, 01:32
Art museum damaged in Odesa
ODESA NATIONAL ART MUSEUM AFTER THE RUSSIAN DRONE ATTACK. PHOTO: ODESA OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

An art museum buiding in Odesa has been damaged due to a Russian attack on 5 November.

Source: Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov; Suspilne

Quote from Trukhanov: "A more precise attack and we could have lost many of our specimens, exhibits which are very famous throughout the world. Fortunately, this did not happen.

Advertisement:

In the morning, our district administration will be working to prepare documents to help all those affected here.

The roof of a residential building has been damaged, we will examine and repair it as winter is coming.

Now the situation is not easy, because the water supply is damaged, and the pressure is quite high.

The situation is under control, but we will need such a very thorough examination to be sure that everything is fine."

Updated at 2.21: Later, Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast State Administration, wrote on his Telegram channel that Odesa National Art Museum turns 124 years old on 6 November.

Quote from Kiper: "It was on the night of 5-6 November when Russians ‘congratulated’ our architectural monument with a missile that hit nearby.

The walls of the building were damaged, some windows and glass were broken. Work is being carried out to examine and record the damage to another facility at this UNESCO World Heritage site.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

All News
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: