5 people hospitalised in Odesa as a result of Russian attack

Aftermath of Russian attack on Odesa on 5 November. Photo: Suspilne Odesa

Five people were injured as a result of an attack by Russian occupying forces on Odesa on 5 November.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The injured people suffered shrapnel wounds.

All of them were hospitalised, and doctors provided them with the necessary assistance.

Background:

Explosions were heard in the city of Odesa during an air raid.

Earlier on Sunday, Russians hit an infrastructure facility in Odesa Oblast, injuring three people.

