5 people hospitalised in Odesa as a result of Russian attack
Monday, 6 November 2023, 00:26
Five people were injured as a result of an attack by Russian occupying forces on Odesa on 5 November.
Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: The injured people suffered shrapnel wounds.
All of them were hospitalised, and doctors provided them with the necessary assistance.
Background:
- Explosions were heard in the city of Odesa during an air raid.
- Earlier on Sunday, Russians hit an infrastructure facility in Odesa Oblast, injuring three people.
