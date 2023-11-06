All Sections
Aide to Ukraine's commander-in-chief killed at home near Kyiv in grenade explosion

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 6 November 2023, 20:00
Aide to Ukraine's commander-in-chief killed at home near Kyiv in grenade explosion
Hennadii Chestiakov, an aide to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has died as a result of careless handling of a grenade in the village of Chaiky in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Mariana Reva, spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine; Ukrainska Pravda sources in law enforcement

Quote: "A 39-year-old serviceman has died at his home in the village of Chaiky as a result of careless handling of ammunition. His 13-year-old son was seriously injured and has been taken to hospital.

The police are investigating the incident. The case has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations with respect to the death of a person under Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives). The serviceman’s wife and daughter were also at home at the time of the incident. According to preliminary reports, they were not injured."

Details: According to Ukrainska Pravda’s sources, the deceased is Hennadii Chestiakov, who worked as an assistant to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The source said that police officers had found five more unexploded grenades while searching the house.

