All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Photos emerge of Russian Askold missile carrier destroyed in Kerch

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 6 November 2023, 20:19
Photos emerge of Russian Askold missile carrier destroyed in Kerch
The damaged Askold missile carrier. Photo: Centre for Strategic Communications

The first photographs of a Russian Askold missile carrier that was destroyed in the Zaliv shipyard in temporarily occupied Crimea have appeared online. 

Source: Centre for Strategic Communications; Crimean Wind

Details: Ukraine’s Centre for Strategic Communications (StratCom) says the ship has sustained significant damage and may be beyond repair. 

Advertisement:
 
The damaged Askold missile carrier
PHOTO: CRIMEA WIND 

Background: 

  • Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine’s Air Force, reported that Ukrainian pilots carried out airstrikes on the infrastructure of the Zaliv shipbuilding yard in Kerch. At the time, it was not known for sure whether the ship had been destroyed.
  • Following the explosions, the Russians claimed for half a day that "fragments of downed missiles had fallen on one of the dry docks".
  • It was not until late in the evening on 4 November that the Russian Defence Ministry said that a ship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet that had been stationed at the Kerch shipyard "has been damaged".
  • On the morning of 5 November, Oleshchuk confirmed that the Ukrainian military had sunk one of the most modern ships in Russia’s Black Sea Fleet - a Kalibr cruise missile carrier.

Subjects: CrimeaKerch
Advertisement:

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

Russian propagandists report on troops regrouping near Dnipro, delete news piece soon after

All News
Crimea
Russians in Crimea teach Ukrainian children to throw grenades and remove booby traps
Russians launch construction of railway from Russia's Rostov-on-Don via Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia to Crimea
Russians launch Shahed drones from south of Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: