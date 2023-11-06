All Sections
People of Zaporizhzhia honour the memory of soldiers of 128th Brigade

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 6 November 2023, 22:41
Commemoration of fallen soldiers of the 128th Brigade. Photo: Mukachevo City Council

On the evening of 6 November, citizens gathered in Uzhhorod and Mukachevo, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, to honour the memory of the soldiers of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade who died in a Russian attack on 3 November.

Source: Uzhhorod and Mukachevo city councils on Facebook

Quote Mukachevo City Council: "With lamps and flowers, people came to the memorial stele to the defenders on the Cyril and Methodius Square.

The clergy held a memorial service. Other cities of Zaporizhzhia also paid honour to the fallen soldiers today."

 
Photo: Uzhhorod City Council
 
Photo: Uzhhorod City Council
 
Photo: Uzhhorod City Council
 
Photo: Uzhhorod City Council
 
Photo: Uzhhorod City Council

Background:

  • Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda sources reported that Russia had struck a group of soldiers of the 128th Brigade in a frontline village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast at 10:00 on 3 November. It was reported that more than 20 soldiers may have been killed. The soldiers had apparently gathered in one place to be presented with awards to mark Artillery Day.
  • On 6 November, the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade based in Zakarpattia Oblast confirmed the deaths of 19 soldiers from a Russian attack during celebrations near the frontline on 3 November.

