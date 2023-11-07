Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to assault south of Bakhmut − General Staff

Russian occupiers are continuing to attack on several fronts in the east of Ukraine, striking the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements, while the Ukrainian Armed Forces are restraining the occupiers and continuing to advance near Bakhmut and on the Melitopol front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 7 November

Quote: "78 combat clashes took place at the front during the day. In total, the Russians carried out 16 airstrikes and 54 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, these Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Residential buildings and other civil infrastructure were damaged or destroyed."

Advertisement:

Details: Novomykhailivka and Rivnopil (Donetsk Oblast); Novodarivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Beryslav and Ivanivka (Kherson Oblast) came under Russian airstrikes.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five Russian attacks near Bohdanivka and Khromove (Donetsk Oblast). In addition, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to regain their lost position in the area of Avdiivka. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing their assault operations south of the city of Bakhmut, inflicting losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Russian forces launched unsuccessful assault operations near the settlements of Synkivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast), where Ukrainian defenders repelled about 20 attacks.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, the Russians kept trying to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and inflicting heavy losses on the Russians. The Russians unsuccessfully tried to advance near Stepove, Avdiivka and Tonenke (Donetsk Oblast), with the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelling over 20 attacks.

On the Marinka front, Russian forces conducted more than 25 unsuccessful assault operations near the settlements of Krasnohorivka and Marinka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia fronts, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful assault operations near Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); and Chervone, Robotyne and the north-west of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 10 attacks there.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defence Forces maintain their offensive operation on the Melitopol front, inflicting losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces and exhausting them along the entire frontline.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian Defence Forces are conducting counter-battery operations, striking the Russian rear.

Russian forces did not conduct any assault operations on the Lyman front.

There were no significant changes in the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are maintaining their military presence in the border areas, undertaking sabotage activities to prevent Ukrainian troops from being deployed to vulnerable areas.

The Ukrainian Air Force launched six attacks on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment during the past day, and one attack on an anti-aircraft system. In addition, assets and personnel of the Air Defence of Ukraine destroyed an attack Shahed-136/131 drone and a reconnaissance UAV.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three artillery systems, a command post, a cluster of Russian personnel and military equipment, an air defence system and one more important Russian target.

Support UP or become our patron!