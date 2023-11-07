All Sections
Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 7 November 2023, 09:39
Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University
PHOTO: HORDIICHUK'S FACEBOOK PAGE

Ihor Hordiichuk, Hero of Ukraine and former head of the Ivan Bohun Military High School, was transferred to the post of deputy head of the National Defence University of Ukraine.

Source: Hordiichuk on Facebook

Quote from Hordiichuk: "I met with Rustem Umierov, Ukrainian Defence Minister. I had the opportunity to talk to him in private. I am being promoted to the position of Deputy Head of the Ivan Cherniakhovskyi National Defence University of Ukraine."

Details: He added that he also informed the defence minister about the challenges in the field of education and where his attention is needed. According to Hordiichuk, Umierov supported his vision.

For reference:

  • Since 26 April 2016, Ihor Hordiichuk, Major General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has headed the Ivan Bohun Military High School. On 3 October, he was dismissed from this position.   
  • The social network reacted to this decision, calling the dismissal "treason" and "disrespect".
  • Hordiichuk is known for the fact that in August 2014, while serving as a special forces commander for 12 days, together with his scouts, he held the defence of Savur-Mohyla in Donetsk Oblast, repelling merciless Russian attacks.

