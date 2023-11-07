All Sections
The Netherlands send five F-16s to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 7 November 2023, 14:43
The Dutch Ministry of Defence said that five Dutch F-16 fighter jets are on their way to the European F-16 Training Centre (EFTC) in Romania.

Source: Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands, as reported by European Pravda.

The aircraft are intended for the training of Romanian and Ukrainian pilots.

The Netherlands has initiated the creation of the EFTC, and is providing 12 to 18 F-16 aircraft for it. The fighter jets remain the property of the Netherlands.

The Ministry of Defence reminded that together with Denmark and with the support of the USA, the Netherlands is responsible for coordinating European efforts to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

F-16 із Нідерландів
PHOTO: DEFENCE MINISTRY OF THE NETHERLANDS

It was previously announced that Lockheed Martin will provide training and maintenance of the aircraft.

"The training centre in Romania will initially use the aircraft to strengthen the skills of hired F-16 instructors. After that, the training of pilots will begin. The flights will be carried out only in NATO airspace," the message says.

The official opening of the training centre will soon take place, announced the Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands.

Background: 

  • The US Air Force confirmed on 25 October that Ukrainian pilots have begun flight training on F-16 fighter jets at an air base in Arizona.
  • The Pentagon said that training Ukrainian pilots on American F-16 fighter jets could last five months or longer, depending on the speed of progress.

Subjects: fighter jetsNetherlandsRomaniaaid for Ukraine
