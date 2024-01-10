All Sections
Foreign ministers of 47 countries condemn North Korea's supply of ballistic missiles to Russia

European PravdaWednesday, 10 January 2024, 07:36
Stock photo: Getty Images

The foreign ministers of 47 countries have condemned North Korea's supply of ballistic missiles to Russia in a joint statement.

Source: website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reported by European Pravda

Details: The statement was signed, in particular, by representatives of the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Canada, and the European Union.

Quote: "The transfer of these weapons increases the suffering of the Ukrainian people, supports Russia’s war of aggression, and undermines the global non-proliferation regime. Russia’s use of DPRK ballistic missiles in Ukraine also provides valuable technical and military insights to the DPRK."

More details: It is underlined in the statement that the supply of ballistic missiles, together with any other weapons and related materials from North Korea to Russia, violates numerous UN Security Council resolutions.

The ministers called on the DPRK and Russia to comply with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and to immediately cease all actions that violate them.

Quote: "As Russia launches waves of missiles and drones against the Ukrainian people, we will continue to stand together in support of Ukraine. We further call on the DPRK to respond to the numerous and genuine offers to return to diplomacy, the only path to an enduring peace on the Korean Peninsula."

Background: Last week, John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House, noted that the United States had evidence that Russia had received ballistic missiles from North Korea and launched them on Ukraine, as well as that Moscow and Tehran were negotiating to obtain similar weapons, as also reported by the media.

Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said that Ukraine had no information about Russia's use of the ballistic missiles provided by North Korea.

It was reported that the United States is preparing additional sanctions against those involved in the provision of military aid to Russia from North Korea and Iran, including ballistic missiles.

Subjects: RussiaNorth KoreaForeign Affairs Ministry
