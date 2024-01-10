Russia loses 800 soldiers, air defence system and dozens pieces of equipment – infographic
Wednesday, 10 January 2024, 08:25
Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders killed nearly 800 Russian soldiers and destroyed 2 tanks, 13 armoured combat vehicles, 12 artillery systems, 2 multiple-rocket launchers and 1 air defence system belonging to the Russians.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 10 January 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 366,790 (+800) military personnel;
- 6,038 (+2) tanks;
- 11,216 (+13) armoured combat vehicles;
- 8,684 (+12) artillery systems;
- 956 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 639 (+1) air defence systems;
- 329 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 324 (+0) helicopters;
- 6,834 (+11) tactical UAVs;
- 1,805 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 23 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 11,575 (+23) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,336 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
