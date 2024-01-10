All Sections
Russia loses 800 soldiers, air defence system and dozens pieces of equipment – infographic

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 10 January 2024, 08:25
Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders killed nearly 800 Russian soldiers and destroyed 2 tanks, 13 armoured combat vehicles, 12 artillery systems, 2 multiple-rocket launchers and 1 air defence system belonging to the Russians.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 10 January 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 366,790 (+800) military personnel;
  • 6,038 (+2) tanks;
  • 11,216 (+13) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 8,684 (+12) artillery systems;
  • 956 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 639 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 329 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 324 (+0) helicopters;
  • 6,834 (+11) tactical UAVs;
  • 1,805 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 23 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 11,575 (+23) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,336 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Втрати Росії у війні проти України на 10.01.2024
Russian losses between 24 February 2022 and 10 January 2024 
infographic: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

