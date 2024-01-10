All Sections
Russians strike children's camp in Kharkiv at night – photo

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 10 January 2024, 07:47
Russians strike children's camp in Kharkiv at night – photo
The aftermath of Russian attack on children's camp in Kharkiv. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

The Russians attacked Kharkiv on the night of 9-10 January, hitting a children's holiday camp on the outskirts of the city.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Terekhov: "Regarding the night shelling. They hit a children's holiday camp on the outskirts of the city. Two airstrikes. Several buildings were damaged."

Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

Details: The mayor added that there were no casualties as the camp was empty.

"This is undoubtedly a civilian facility. So our enemy has once again confirmed that they are pure terrorists," Terekhov concluded. 

 
Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, added that the Russians struck the city of Kharkiv at around 23:00. Two S-300 missiles were fired from the territory of Belgorod.

 
Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

He said a medical building and a cafeteria at a children's holiday camp had been destroyed, and the grounds of the facility had been damaged. 

Subjects: KharkivRussiawar
