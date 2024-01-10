Russians strike children's camp in Kharkiv at night – photo

The aftermath of Russian attack on children's camp in Kharkiv. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

The Russians attacked Kharkiv on the night of 9-10 January, hitting a children's holiday camp on the outskirts of the city.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Terekhov: "Regarding the night shelling. They hit a children's holiday camp on the outskirts of the city. Two airstrikes. Several buildings were damaged."

Details: The mayor added that there were no casualties as the camp was empty.

"This is undoubtedly a civilian facility. So our enemy has once again confirmed that they are pure terrorists," Terekhov concluded.

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, added that the Russians struck the city of Kharkiv at around 23:00. Two S-300 missiles were fired from the territory of Belgorod.

He said a medical building and a cafeteria at a children's holiday camp had been destroyed, and the grounds of the facility had been damaged.

