All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Modern air defence systems are what we lack most – Zelenskyy

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 10 January 2024, 14:56
Modern air defence systems are what we lack most – Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the president of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that there are problems with production at present and that Ukraine lacks modern air defenсe systems. 

Source Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda in Vilnius

Quote: "What we and our partners cannot produce in the near future is modern air defence systems. These are sorely needed.

Advertisement:

In the last days of December and the first days of January, Russia attacked civilian infrastructure and people... In total, there were 500 (missile and drone) attacks. We were able to repel an average of 70% of these attacks. Sadly, we lost people...

We can fight this enemy with technology until we have forced them out of our land and until the war is over, so air defence systems are our No. 1 necessity."

Details: Zelenskyy said a lot of attention is now being paid to combating drones and drone production.

He did not specify the number of UAVs made in Ukraine, but insisted that Ukraine is increasing production.  

Background: 

  • On the night and morning of 29 December, Russia launched its most massive air attack on Ukraine. Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia and other cities were attacked. Russia launched 158 aerial targets – drones and missiles of various types – across Ukraine. Air defences managed to destroy 114 of them. According to the Air Force, the Russian Federation used almost every type of weapon at its disposal.
  • On 2 January, Russia launched 99 missiles of various types towards Ukraine, 72 of which were destroyed. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, noted that the Russians had attacked civilian and critical infrastructure, industrial and military facilities. They mainly targeted the Ukrainian capital.
  • On the night of 8 January, the Russian occupiers launched 59 airstrikes across Ukraine, using missiles of various types and Shahed UAVs. 18 missiles and all 8 Shaheds were shot down.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: air defenceZelenskyywarRussia
Advertisement:

updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship

Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it

Threats to journalist Nikolov: law enforcement officers identifies intruders – photo

Ukrainian tennis player defeats Russian opponent and reaches quarter-finals at Australian Open for first time ever – video

Ukrainian military shares footage of one of the largest Russian assaults on Avdiivka

Slovak PM makes more controversial remarks ahead of meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

All News
air defence
Ukraine's latest attack on Crimea reveals inefficiency of Russian air defence – UK Defence Intelligence
Ukraine's Air Force explains mixed air defence results in latest Russian attack: too many ballistic missiles
Bavarian PM and former German President support providing Ukraine with Taurus long-range missiles
RECENT NEWS
23:53
updatedRussians launch Shahed UAVs from south
23:05
Powerful DDoS attacks on Monobank are reported again
22:54
updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship
22:00
Attack kills people in Donetsk market, Ukraine's Defence Forces deny involvement – photo
21:40
Zelenskyy outlines clear tasks and priorities for coming weeks – video
21:19
Zelenskyy on surveillance of journalists: Ukraine's Security Service will investigate
20:15
Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it
19:30
updatedRussians strike Krasnohorivka: one killed and one wounded
19:19
Russians mostly attacked on Avdiivka front on 21 January – General Staff report
18:37
Romanian farmers demand Romanian government to limit Ukrainian agricultural imports
All News
Advertisement: