Russians attack Vilkhuvatka village with aerial bombs, killing woman – photo

On 10 January, Russian invaders dropped guided aerial bombs on the village of Vilkhuvatka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast, killing a 48-year-old woman.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Оblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "The invaders attacked the village of Vilkhuvatka, Kupiansk district, with guided aerial bombs. As a result of an enemy strike, a 48-year-old woman was killed."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Oleh Syniehubov, ten private houses and a shop were damaged. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out in the school.

Now, emergency services continue to eliminate the aftermath of the attack.

Support UP or become our patron!