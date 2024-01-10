All Sections
Russians attack Vilkhuvatka village with aerial bombs, killing woman – photo

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 10 January 2024, 16:30
Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

On 10 January, Russian invaders dropped guided aerial bombs on the village of Vilkhuvatka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast, killing a 48-year-old woman.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Оblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "The invaders attacked the village of Vilkhuvatka, Kupiansk district, with guided aerial bombs. As a result of an enemy strike, a 48-year-old woman was killed."

Details: According to Oleh Syniehubov, ten private houses and a shop were damaged. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out in the school.

 

Now, emergency services continue to eliminate the aftermath of the attack.

