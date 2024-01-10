All Sections
Russian forces attack on 7 fronts, most actively on Avdiivka and Marinka fronts – General Staff

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 10 January 2024, 07:25
Russian forces attack on 7 fronts, most actively on Avdiivka and Marinka fronts – General Staff
Ukrainian defenders. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian occupiers keep trying to advance. Over the past day alone, they attacked on 7 fronts, launched 5 missile strikes and 52 airstrikes, firing 53 times from multiple-launch rocket systems. In total, 77 combat clashes took place during the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 10 January

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks near the settlement of Synkivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks east of Terny and Vesele in Donetsk Oblast

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops repelled three Russian attacks near Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders are continuing to restrain the Russian forces trying to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and inflicting significant losses on the Russians. Over the past day, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 11 Russian attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka and Sieverne and another 13 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces continued to hold back the Russians near Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, where they repelled 15 attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled a Russian attack near Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast. 

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled two Russian attacks west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian soldiers are continuing measures to expand their established bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the Russians did not abandon their attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. During the past day, they made nine unsuccessful assault actions on the positions of the Ukrainian troops.

Quote: "Meanwhile, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupiers, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line."

Details: In particular, Ukraine's Air Force struck nine areas where Russian personnel were concentrated.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery hit a cluster of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment and also two Russian artillery pieces.

war
