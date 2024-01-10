All Sections
Scholz's party advises purchasing weapons for Ukraine around the world

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 10 January 2024, 18:20
Nils Schmid. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Social Democratic Party of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that the West should buy more weapons for Ukraine from non-Western countries.

Source: Nils Schmid, a foreign policy spokesperson for the Social Democratic Party (SPD) of Germany, in an interview with Reuters, European Pravda reports

Details: Schmid believes that this is the only way to respond to Russia's missile supplies from the DPRK.

According to the politician, "what Russia is doing with North Korea, we should do with our allies". 

Quote: "This means buying ammunition and weapons for Ukraine where they are available," Schmid explained.

He explained that some countries outside of Europe and the United States, such as South Korea, still have 155mm artillery ammunition, which is particularly needed, while North Korea also supplies Russia with ballistic missiles.

"We also need to increase the production of weapons and ammunition – for our security and the security of Ukraine," the SPD representative added.

Schmid particularly supported Scholz's call for EU members to clarify arms supplies to Ukraine before the 1 February summit, which is scheduled to approve a four-year, €50 billion aid plan.

"The Chancellor accurately describes the situation. Putin is counting on the fatigue of Ukraine and the West... We need European efforts. There is a very different level of commitment among individual EU countries, and we can even talk about a split between the East and the West," he said.

Background: Earlier, the United States and nearly fifty other countries condemned North Korea's arms transfers to Russia, including the fact that North Korean missiles attacked Ukraine earlier this year.

