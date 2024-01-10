All Sections
Defence Forces strike Russian equipment with HIMARS MLRS – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 10 January 2024, 19:04
Defence Forces strike Russian equipment with HIMARS MLRS – video
screenshot

The Special Operations Forces of Ukraine (SOF) have detected a Russian 152 mm self-propelled howitzer and a multiple-launch rocket system on the southern front, and the Defence Forces of Ukraine have struck the equipment. 

Source: SOF’s press service

Details: While conducting reconnaissance on the southern front, the drone crew of the 73rd Naval Centre of the Special Operations Forces detected disguised 152 mm self-propelled howitzer 2C19 Msta-S and a multiple-launch rocket system Tornado-G belonging to the Russians.

The SOF operators detected the location of Russian targets and adjusted the fire of a Rocket Forces and Artillery unit of the Defence Forces, who struck them with a HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system.

Reportedly, Msta-S has been destroyed and Tornado-G has been damaged and cannot be repaired.

Reference: Self-propelled artillery systems and multiple-launch rocket systems are designed for destroying equipment, specifically heavy ones, fortifications, attacking manpower, hindering manoeuvres of the enemy in the rear of his defence, etc.

