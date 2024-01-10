Defence Forces strike Russian equipment with HIMARS MLRS – video

The Special Operations Forces of Ukraine (SOF) have detected a Russian 152 mm self-propelled howitzer and a multiple-launch rocket system on the southern front, and the Defence Forces of Ukraine have struck the equipment.

Source: SOF’s press service

Details: While conducting reconnaissance on the southern front, the drone crew of the 73rd Naval Centre of the Special Operations Forces detected disguised 152 mm self-propelled howitzer 2C19 Msta-S and a multiple-launch rocket system Tornado-G belonging to the Russians.

Advertisement:

The SOF operators detected the location of Russian targets and adjusted the fire of a Rocket Forces and Artillery unit of the Defence Forces, who struck them with a HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system.

Reportedly, Msta-S has been destroyed and Tornado-G has been damaged and cannot be repaired.

Reference: Self-propelled artillery systems and multiple-launch rocket systems are designed for destroying equipment, specifically heavy ones, fortifications, attacking manpower, hindering manoeuvres of the enemy in the rear of his defence, etc.

Support UP or become our patron!