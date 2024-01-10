All Sections
Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, injuring married couple

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 10 January 2024, 19:36
Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, injuring married couple
Explosion. Stock photo: DEPOSITPHOTOS

The Russians have struck the village of Chervonyi Maiak in Kherson Oblast, injuring a husband and wife.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A married couple has been injured – a man aged 65 and a woman aged 57. They sustained limb injuries and blast trauma.

They were hospitalised. They are receiving medical treatment."

Details: In addition to this, at least seven houses have been damaged.

Kherson Oblast
