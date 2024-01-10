Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, injuring married couple
Wednesday, 10 January 2024, 19:36
The Russians have struck the village of Chervonyi Maiak in Kherson Oblast, injuring a husband and wife.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "A married couple has been injured – a man aged 65 and a woman aged 57. They sustained limb injuries and blast trauma.
They were hospitalised. They are receiving medical treatment."
Details: In addition to this, at least seven houses have been damaged.
