Ukrainian Air Force anti-aircraft gunners shot down two Russian reconnaissance UAVs in the skies over Kherson Oblast on Tuesday, 9 January.

Source: Air Command Pivden (South)

Details: The report noted that the Kherson Air Defence Missile Brigade destroyed 2 reconnaissance UAVs – Merlin-BP and Supercam – in Kherson Oblast on 9 January.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!