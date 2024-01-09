Nearly 25% of liberated parts of Kherson Oblast demined
Tuesday, 9 January 2024, 15:37
Over 24.5% of territory in liberated parts of Kherson Oblast was cleared of mines.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, in an interview with Ukrinform
Quote: "Now more than 24.5% of the right bank has been demined."
Details: Prokudin maintains that more than 800 bomb disposal experts inspect Kherson Oblast every day – in March of last year, there were only 80.
Background:
- The right bank of Kherson Oblast, including the city of Kherson, was liberated by Ukraine’s Armed Forces in the autumn of 2022. A portion of the region on the Dnipro River's left bank is still temporarily controlled by Russian forces.
- The city of Kherson and other settlements of the oblast suffer daily from Russian attacks.
