Nearly 25% of liberated parts of Kherson Oblast demined

Over 24.5% of territory in liberated parts of Kherson Oblast was cleared of mines.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, in an interview with Ukrinform

Quote: "Now more than 24.5% of the right bank has been demined."

Details: Prokudin maintains that more than 800 bomb disposal experts inspect Kherson Oblast every day – in March of last year, there were only 80.

Background:

The right bank of Kherson Oblast, including the city of Kherson, was liberated by Ukraine’s Armed Forces in the autumn of 2022. A portion of the region on the Dnipro River's left bank is still temporarily controlled by Russian forces.

The city of Kherson and other settlements of the oblast suffer daily from Russian attacks.

