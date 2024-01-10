All Sections
Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 10 January 2024, 20:45
Stock photo: Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Donetsk Oblast

The Russians struck a coal mining facility in the city of Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 10 January, killing one man.

Source: Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Donetsk Oblast

Quote: "A missile struck a three-storey administrative building, partially damaging the building from the second to the ground floor. One person was reported to be under the rubble.

During the search and rescue operation, rescue workers from the 9th State Firefighting and Rescue Unit retrieved the body of a man from under the rubble (his identity is being established)."

Details: Rescue workers have dismantled 85 tonnes of destroyed building structures. The search and rescue operation has been completed.

